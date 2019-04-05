Hearts boss Craig Levein confirms Uche Ikpeazu is ‘ready’ for Hibs

Hearts ace Uche Ikpeazu is ready for the Edinburgh derby, Craig Levein has revealed.

Further good news for the Tynecastle support comes in the news that Michael Smith could return from injury to face their Capital rivals.

Hearts Uche Ikpeazu is ready to face Hibs, says manager Craig Levein. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Speaking ahead of the game in Gorgie, Levein confirmed that Ikpeazu has recovered from the head knock suffered in the win against Aberdeen.

The Englishman left the field before being taken away in a stretcher after clashing heads with Dom Ball. Moments earlier he had netted a late winner.

Uche missed the 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox during the week with the club following strict guidelines to head injuries.

Smith, meanwhile, has not played since 10 February when he picked up a thigh injury in the Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot.

The Northern Irishman has missed the last nine fixtures but could make a welcome return against Hibs.

He has been one of the club’s most consistent players this campaign.

