Hearts boss Craig Levein demands apology from Michael Stewart over BBC comment

Craig Levein has demanded an apology from Michael Stewart following a comment the BBC pundit made about the Hearts boss.

Levein ended his post-match press conference following the Tynecastle side's 2-0 win over St Johnstone by asking the journalists to request an apology from the former Hearts and Hibs midfielder.

Stewart and the Jambos boss entered another war of words following comments made by Levein about the fitness of David Vanecek after the Czech striker was removed during the first half of Hearts' loss to Dundee during the week.

It provoked a back and forth with Stewart taking to Twitter on Friday to say his former manager at Tynecastle tried to have him removed from his position at the BBC.

He tweeted: "His well-known need for control doesn’t work with me. He has tried to silence me before by attempting to have me removed from my position as a pundit. Unfortunately for him that didn’t work..."

That angered Levein.

He said: "My light-hearted banter with Mr Stewart has suddenly not become light-hearted when he starts telling lies.

"So I'm waiting for an apology when he said that I made an attempt to try and lose him his job. That is simply not true and I have that in writing from the BBC.

"If you could ask Mr Stewart for an apology for me that would be really nice."