Hearts boss Craig Levein gives transfer update and reason why he won’t be paying attention

Craig Levein has confirmed that Hearts’ January transfer business is all but done.

Speaking to the press ahead of the club’s league clash with Kilmarnock on Friday night, the Tynecastle boss does not expect any more dealings - in or out.

Instead, Levein will have his phoned turned off as he heads to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow to see Snow Patrol, the post-Britpop group formed in Dundee.

He said: “I’m going to watch Snow Patrol tonight, my phone will be off. Brilliant, eh? It will be hard to get hold of me.”

Having signed a raft of players in the summer and added defender Connor Shaughnessy and striker David Vanecek in January, Levein is content with his squad.

It will be further bolstered by the return of Peter Haring and Uche Ikpeazu to the first team in the coming weeks.

There was a belief that some fringe players may leave on temporary deals but that too is unlikely.

Levein also revealed that he is hopeful that defender John Souttar will sign a new contract with the club soon.

