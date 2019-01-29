Hearts boss Craig Levein gives update on ‘forgotten’ Craig Wighton’s injury

Hearts striker Craig Wighton is due to return from injury next month after being sidelined by an ankle complaint.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played since December 5 but is expected to be fit in the next couple of weeks.

Wighton is waiting for his career in maroon to ignite after arriving from Dundee last August. He has made nine appearances to date, four of those from the start, but saw his efforts halted after rolling his ankle last month.

He did not travel with the Edinburgh club to their winter training camp in Spain two weeks ago as he continued his recovery at Riccarton. The Hearts management team expect him to be back early in February.

“Craig will be back in a couple of weeks,” said manager Craig Levein.

“He rolled his ankle and will still be out for another two weeks or so. He has had a hard time of it as well and he gets forgotten about because we have had so many other injuries.”

Wighton, his fellow striker Uche Ikpeazu and the versatile Peter Haring are the remaining three Hearts players recovering from injury.

Captain Christophe Berra and forward Steven Naismith both returned from lengthy absences before Christmas. Scotland centre-back John Souttar made his first start since hip surgery in Saturday’s 2-0 win against St Johnstone.