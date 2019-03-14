Hearts boss Craig Levein gives update on Steven Naismith knee injury

Hearts manager Craig Levein has given an update on Steven Naismith’s injury ahead of the Jambos’ Ladbrokes Premiership trip to Hamilton Accies this weekend.

The on-loan Norwich City forward suffered a knee injury in Hearts’ 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Tynecastle at the end of last month, and was ruled out for eight-to-ten weeks with fears he could miss the rest of the season.

Hearts fans could be seeing more of this before the season is out, with Craig Levein hopeful of a speedy recovery for Steven Naismith. Picture: SNS Group

However, the talismanic 32-year-old could return to action before the end of the campaign, with Levein confirming surgery went well on Monday.

Last week, asked how long Hearts could be without the influential player, Levein said: “I think he’s getting a little bit shaved off his cartilage again, so - what was it last time - eight to ten weeks or something like that.

“I hope he’s back before the end of the season. He came back really quickly last time so I’m hopeful it’ll be the same again.”

The Scotland international is the Gorgie side’s top scorer with 14 goals - despite missing eight games earlier this term with a similar knee issue.

Naismith had been due to see a specialist before the doctor who aided his recovery last year confirmed he would need to go under the knife.

missed the subsequent matches against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup, the 1-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park and the cup replay over the Jags earlier this week.

Hearts face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 13, and while that fixture is likely to be too soon for a return, the Tynecastle side are hopeful the former Everton and Rangers striker will return to action before the 2018/19 season comes to an end.