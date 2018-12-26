Hearts boss Craig Levein: I stand by everything I said about Derek McInnes

Hearts boss Craig Levein has refused to back down in the spat with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

McInnes hit out at Levein's comments following the 2-0 win for Aberdeen over Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Hearts manager had criticised penalty decisions in the game, noting the penalty given to the home side for Christophe Berra's challenge on Scott McKenna was the softest of all the claims. He felt Hearts were deserved of a penalty in each half.

It prompted McInnes to claim that Hearts are "always looking for penalties".

Levein has since accused the Dons boss of "crying his eyes out" over decisions, talking "tripe" and "being a d**k".

He continued to stand by his comments when asked in the aftermath of Hearts' 2-0 win over Hamilton at Tynecastle.

"We've had a discussion and he knows what I think of him," Levein said. "He got involved with something that had nothing to do with him, speaking publicly about another manager and his team. I think he is bang out of order.

"I stand by everything I said about him and look forward to him coming here next time Aberdeen are here."

McInnes, meanwhile, responded to Levein’s original comments by branding him “childish”.