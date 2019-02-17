Hearts boss Craig Levein laments two 'huge' mistakes

Hearts boss Craig Levein was left deflated after two mistakes led to a 2-1 defeat at Fir Park.

He saw his side fall behind after 13 minutes when Christophe Berra allowed Jake Hastie to easily cut inside and open the scoring.

Steven Naismith equalised 25 minutes later with a deft finish but a costly mistake from Colin Doyle allowed the Steelmen to win all three points in stoppage time through a tame David Turnbull free-kick.

"He's held his hands up," Levein said. "He has made a mistake, hasn't he?

"It's a strange game at times. So I've gone from feeling positive about what we need to do, I felt positive about the control we had in the match and I've ended up in a situation where two huge mistakes have cost us the points."

The Hearts manager had no complaints about Nick Walsh's decision to both award Motherwell the late free-kick which led to the winner and red card Ben Garuccio for the challenge on Liam Grimshaw.

He said: "Twenty five, 30 years ago you'd get away with that no bother but all the players know if you leave the ground to tackle, which Ben did, then although he has won the ball and the player wasn't injured it is just the nature of the game. It is not a surprise.

"I looked at it and I'm not criticising the referee at all, he did leave the ground, I think everyone knows that is not acceptable. We'll take that on the chin."