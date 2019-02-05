Hearts boss Craig Levein: No issues between David Vanecek and myself

Craig Levein today reported an encouraging response from David Vanecek as Hearts’ new striker works to improve his fitness.

After public criticism from his manager, the Czech is fighting to prove himself just weeks into his career at Tynecastle Park. Levein chastised Vanecek after substituting him in the first half against Dundee last month. The manager labelled the player’s performance “rubbish” and declared he badly needed to get fitter after a holiday in Thailand prior to joining Hearts.

Hearts boss Craig Levein. Picture: SNS

Exacerbating the situation were social media comments from 27-year-old during his break stating the impact he would make in Scotland.

Coaching staff at Riccarton have since given Vanecek his own conditioning programme and the reaction has been positive. He missed Friday night’s Premiership win at Kilmarnock with an ankle complaint, but Levein is pleased with his attitude since he apologised for showing up in poor shape.

“He rolled his ankle and I could maybe have put him on the bench at Kilmarnock but I was a wee bit wary about the surface. I’m hopeful he will be okay for tomorrow,” the manager told the Evening News. “David is fine now and I’ve tried to explain that to people. This was all about dealing with this situation and the medium he chose to use to tell people he was going to be really good. That’s all it was about. My job is to lower the expectations when I know information. I had to let supporters know not to expect too much from him just now. Despite what he said, you have to wait because he is going to take a little bit of time.

“To be fair to David, he has accepted everything and we have a programme for him. He was off his feet because of the ankle but he is working really hard in a lot of other areas. He will be fine. He doesn’t have any issue with me and I don’t have the slightest issue with him.

“It was something that had to be addressed. Our relationship is really important to me. I had to do it immediately to let him know that’s not something you can do – just turn up at a club in the condition he was in.

“He has accepted that. He is a good professional. He just got a little bit complacent when he went away on his holiday.”