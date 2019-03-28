Hearts boss Craig Levein not looking over his shoulder at resurgent Hibs

Have your say

Hearts manager Craig Levein has dismissed suggestions he will be looking over his shoulder at a resurgent Hibs.

The Easter Road club’s head coach Paul Heckingbottom revealed his players were targeting their Capital rivals after moving two points behind Levein’s fifth-placed side in the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

Heckingbottom’s men could go above the Jam Tarts – temporarily at least – by winning at Livingston on Friday night.

Levein, whose team host third-placed Aberdeen this Saturday, said: “I’m more concerned with Saturday’s match and getting three points.

“We can all make noises but it’s where you end up after the final game of the season that’s important and there’s still a long way to go.”

Hearts and Hibs are due to meet at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, April 6 in the final match before the split.