Hearts boss Craig Levein offers Steven Naismith advice on MLS move

Craig Levein has urged Steven Naismith not to jeopardise his dream of representing Scotland at Euro 2020 by pursuing a shock switch to Major League Soccer.

The 32-year-old is understood to be amenable to the idea of moving to America, with the improving level of football allied with the standard of living for his young family a significant selling point.

Nevertheless, Naismith is relishing his role and standing as arguably Hearts’ most important player and Levein has not given up hope of persuading the former Rangers and Everton, currently on loan from Norwich, to extend his stay beyond the summer.

The experienced striker has scored 13 goals for the Jambos this term, earning him a recall to the Scotland side after an 18-month absence. He grasped that opportunity admirably, hitting the net in encounters against Albania and Portugal.

After topping their Nations League section, Scotland will effectively get another crack at Euro 2020 qualification later this year should they fail to emerge from their group. And Levein is adamant staying at Hearts will give Naismith the ideal platform to be a major part of Alex McLeish’s plans.

“Through his efforts at Hearts he has got himself back in to the Scotland squad and scored important goals at that level,” Levein explained. “All being well, we probably have the best opportunity as a national team to qualify for a major international tournament that we have for a very long time.

“I’m sure Naisy would be part of that as it stands. There is a whole generation of players that have never played in a major tournament and Naisy could be part of Euro 2020, which has come due to his performances here.

“He is so well respected and liked here and the impact he has had at this club is quite important – and I think it is good for him to be important. He has already spent a spell latterly at Norwich where he was out of the picture and I think he has thrived coming back into the spotlight.

“I’d be hopeful that he is enjoying it enough at Hearts to stay.

“My view is that Naisy is such a competitive boy that I don’t think he’ll enjoy it if someone beside him doesn’t have the same mindset. I’m not saying MLS isn’t competitive but I think Naisy’s character is perfect for Scottish football.”

Levein added with a smile: “I’ve actually sent an e-mail to Alex [McLeish] asking him: ‘If anyone goes to MLS, would you consider not picking them?’”

Naismith has also been linked with a switch to Birmingham City, but Levein is less perturbed by those reports.

“I think something abroad was going to be the temptation,” added Levein. “I don’t think England is of any interest to him and he did mention MLS.”

Levein, who is hopeful that Demi Mitchell will play against this season after confirming the left-back will miss between six and eight weeks with knee cartilage damage, will not rush Naismith for a decision.

However, he admits there is a deadline on talks as he prepares for next term.

Levein added: “We’ve got a timescale. I won’t say what that is, but there is an understanding. I can’t too long because I need to put plans in place for next season.”

Meanwhile, Sunday’s trip to Motherwell is likely to come too soon for Peter Haring as he recovers from a double hernia operation.