Hearts boss Craig Levein pleased with Jake Mulraney’s progress

Craig Levein believes Jake Mulraney is growing accustomed to life at Hearts after the winger’s best performance in maroon.

Marcus Godinho and Callumn Morrison scored in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone, with Mulraney delivering his strongest display since arriving at Tynecastle Park from Inverness Caley last summer.

Jake Mulraney, left, helps Marcus Godinho, centre, to celebrate his opener

He has been critical of himself and admitted in a recent Evening News interview that he had not been “at the races” so far in his Hearts career. However, the 22-year-old, inset, will be given time to develop and improve by coaching staff.

Manager Levein signed him because he felt he could develop in Edinburgh and become a useful asset to Hearts. On Saturday, starting only his fourth league match, the Irish winger showed what he is capable of with a series of dribbling runs and crosses, plus a first-half shot off the post.

“Jake is still young and developing,” said Levein. “It’s easy to forget that he was at Queens Park Rangers and Inverness before he came here, but he didn’t play at QPR. This is his first real experience of a big club and he is getting used to it. It takes time to adjust.

“Some players come to a club like this and can’t handle it. Jake has been working hard and I was pleased with him on Saturday. He played a wing-back role for us and I thought his crossing was better.

“I felt it was a good all-round team performance and I thought we controlled the game against St Johnstone. I was pleased to see Jake play a part in that. He can be a useful player for us if he finds that consistency.”