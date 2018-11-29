Hearts boss Craig Levein relaxed over future of Clevid Dikamona

Clevid Dikamona’s future won’t be decided until next year, although Hearts manager Craig Levein today praised the Congolese as a defender he can rely on.

Hearts signed Dikamona in September until the end of the season. They have the option to extend that deal for another 12 months, but Levein is in no rush to make a decision.

Clevid Dikamona has settled in well at Hearts. Pic: SNS

Dikamona has formed a decent partnership alongside Jimmy Dunne in central defence, helping to compensate for the loss of John Souttar and Christophe Berra through injury.

Levein is impressed with the 28-year-old African and feels he can trust him. Souttar and Berra may well be reinstated once fit but Dikamona will remain a useful option until at least the summer.

“He is here beyond January anyway, so I’m not even thinking yet about whether we make it any longer or not,” the manager told the Evening News.

“Clevid is an experienced player who has been in a number of different countries. He has played British football before. With an experienced guy like that, you expect to get a reasonable level of performance.

“I’m pleased with his contribution and I don’t remember him making many mistakes. I’ve got Christophe and John coming back and there’s every chance they will be back in, but I do feel Clevid is somebody I can rely on now.

“It’s not about hoping he can do a job for me. I know I can rely on him.”