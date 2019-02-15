Hearts boss Craig Levein reveals his long-term plan for Peter Haring

Hearts manager Craig Levein revealed today that Peter Haring will remain in midfield once fit and will only revert to centre-back in an emergency.

The Austrian is due back from hernia surgery next week but is already established in the middle of the park and Levein plans to keep him there.

He arrived as a centre-back last summer from SV Ried in Austria’s second division. After a few games in defence, Levein shunted him into midfield with great success.

Haring has become a popular figure after a series of outstanding displays as a defensive midfielder. Many of them came despite the pain of a double hernia, which was operated on at New Year.

The 25-year-old has been offered an extended contract and is seen as a key component of the team. Levein has no intention of moving him back to defence. “I think he is definitely a midfielder. I’ve strengthened enough at the back that I don’t envisage needing him there. I think we miss Peter when he isn’t in midfield,” the manager told the Evening News.

“Also, the team is more useful at set-pieces when Peter is in it. We’ve got Conor Shaughnessy, John Souttar, Christophe Berra, Uche Ikpeazu, David Vanecek and Peter, so all of a sudden that becomes another weapon for us.”