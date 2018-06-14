Hearts boss Craig Levein to deploy Ryan Edwards in attacking role

Craig Levein plans to deploy new Hearts signing Ryan Edwards as an attacking midfielder, the manager revealed today.

The Australian can adapt to a number of positions but Levein wants him breaking into the penalty area to score and assist with goals. Edwards, 24, invoked a relegation release clause to leave Partick Thistle last month after their play-off loss to Livingston saw them demoted to the Ladbrokes Championship. He joined Hearts on a two-year deal as one of eight new arrivals so far this summer.

Edwards spent much of his three-year spell at Firhill playing as an orthodox central midfielder or in the more defensive holding role.

Levein believes one of his best assets is his energy to get forward into the penalty area, where he hopes his new recruit can find the net.

“I see Ryan as an attacking midfield player – somebody who gets into the box and scores goals,” Levein told the Evening News. “I saw him playing for Reading before and I liked him then.

“He went to Partick and he has played a few different positions but I see him as a midfielder who can get forward. I don’t know how often we will play with a No.10 next season but he is somebody who can get into the box to score goals and create goals.”