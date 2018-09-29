Hearts boss Craig Levein welcomes talk of title challenge

Hearts boss Craig Levein is enjoying his side being championed as title contenders.

The 2-1 victory over St Johnstone took the Tynecastle side to six wins from seven and 13 games unbeaten in all competitions, while the team retained their five point cushion at the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

Such a start to the season has seen Hearts talked about as potential title challengers.

It is a position Levein has welcomed following the struggles of last season when the club stumbled into the top six, finishing behind Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs and Kilmarnock.

He said: "I much prefer that than what they were saying about us last year, we were lucky to be top six or stuff like that. Top six contenders, for me, isn't as good as being at the top of the league.

"We haven't spoken about that (challenging for the league) in itself.We know we are top of the league, there is a long way to go so we'll see what happens."

Hearts travel to Ibrox on Sunday 7 October to face Steven Gerrard's Rangers before an international break. After that the club have fixtures against Aberdeen, Hibs and Celtic in the league, plus a Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic.

When quizzed about the run, Levein, with a knowing smile, said: "It's good, eh? It's good. We look forward to that!"

