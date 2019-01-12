Hearts boss encouraged by performance of David Vanecek and Conor Shaughnessy

Craig Levein declared himself pleased with Hearts’ new signings David Vanecek and Conor Shaughnessy after their debuts against Lokeren.

The Edinburgh club lost 1-0 at the Campoamor Golf Resort in Friday’s friendly, but manager Levein was encouraged by his two new arrivals.

Vanecek, the Czech striker, joined Hearts in a pre-contract move on Monday and played for 60 minutes against the Belgians.

Shaughnessy arrived from Leeds United in a six-month loan deal and managed the full 90 minutes in central defence.

“I was quite happy,” said Levein. “I thought David Vanecek did the things I wanted him to do. He held the ball up and, if he didn’t win his headers, he always kept the ball in areas around him. He could also have won a penalty. So I was very pleased with him and I thought young Conor did well too. We did not get any injuries, so overall I was happy.

“I felt we looked a bit tired at times because we have worked really hard this week in training. We will do a little bit less next week and we will be ready for the Livingston [Scottish Cup] game.”

Hearts are due to return from their five-day winter training camp on Sunday.