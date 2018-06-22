Hearts boss expects Peter Haring to prosper in defence

Craig Levein expects Hearts’ latest signing Peter Haring to grasp his opportunity in Scotland after signing a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old Austrian became the tenth summer recruit at Tynecastle Park yesterday, and manager Levein is excited by his arrival.

The centre-back invoked a release clause in his contract to leave the Austrian second division club SV Ried after they failed to win promotion last season. Hearts moved quickly to add him to their increasing list of new signings.

Haring joins goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal, left-back Ben Garuccio, midfielders Olly Lee, Ryan Edwards, Oliver Bozanic and Bobby Burns, winger Jake Mulraney plus forwards Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean as new faces at Riccarton.

“Peter has a lot to offer us and I think he is a hungry, ambitious young boy. He is excited about being here and he will play that way,” Levein told the Evening News today.

“He’s a fairly young player who started off at a big club in Rapid Vienna. He ended up at Ried, who are normally in the top flight in Austria.

“Peter is a good passer of the ball and is composed but he is decent in the air as well. He attacks the ball well and that’s why he can be a threat to the opposition at set-pieces. He is a good age and there are a lot of things about him that I like.”

Hearts now have four central defenders for the new campaign. Haring will compete with captain Christophe Berra, John Souttar and Aaron Hughes for first-team places.

Levein intends to switch from a three-man defence to a back four at times during the season ahead.

“It will depend on circumstances. Sometimes we will play a three, I’m sure, but maybe other times we will play a four,” he said.