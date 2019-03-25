Hearts boss pleased with Callumn Morrison as club continues to manage knee issue

Hearts manager Craig Levein today declared himself pleased with teenage winger Callumn Morrison’s progress in his breakthrough season.

The 19-year-old has made 36 appearances this term to become an established member of Levein’s first-team squad. He withdrew from the Scotland Under-21 squad for personal reasons last week but will remain an important player for Hearts as a critical period of the campaign approaches.

The Edinburgh club are pursuing a Scottish Cup final place and hope to reach the Europa League qualifying rounds this summer.

Levein explained that he expects Morrison to improve further over the coming months.

“I’ve been pleased with him this season. He is quite an uncomplicated boy,” Levein told the Evening News. “He isn’t going to grow much more in height but he can fill out a little bit and become stronger to improve himself.”

Morrison will continue having a knee issue managed until the summer but is not suffering any undue pain at the moment. “It’s an ongoing problem and he will get something done about that in the summer. If he requires surgery then he will get it,” said Levein.

“He has a little tear in his cartilage but it’s sat down and isn’t causing him any bother just now. Sometimes it can be irritating but thankfully he is fine just now.”