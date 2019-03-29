Hearts boss to make late decision on team to face Aberdeen with duo nursing knocks

Craig Levein will make a late decision on Hearts’ starting line-up for today’s Premiership match with Aberdeen as midfielder Sean Clare and defender Clevid Dikamona nurse minor knocks.

A knee complaint is troubling Dikamona and Clare sat out training earlier this week. He has been managing a hip problem this season but Levein will give both players every chance to make themselves available this afternoon.

“Clevid had a little problem with his knee and Sean missed training earlier in the week. We will need to see how they are,” the manager told the Evening News.

“I don’t know if any of them will be out. Clevid tends to be quite a robust guy and doesn’t let many things stop him from being available, so I’m hoping he will be okay.”

Hearts are already missing top goalscorer Steven Naismith, plus defenders Michael Smith and Demetri Mitchell. All three are injured and unavailable, although Smith is considered to be a couple of weeks away from returning to action from a torn thigh muscle.

With left-back Ben Garuccio out for ten months after tearing knee ligaments in training on Wednesday, Levein has plenty issues to ponder ahead of what is an important league match.

The game begins a crucial four-game period for Hearts in which they host Aberdeen and Hibs either side of a trip to Glasgow to play Rangers. Then they head to Hampden Park to meet Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup semi-final.