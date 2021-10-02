'Hearts can win the whole thing': Hearts fans react to 2-0 victory over Motherwell

Stephen Kingsley celebrates making it 2-0 with a terrific free-kick. Picture: SNS

Here’s what the fans had to say:

@donmcgrats: “Absolute class from Hearts again today. Nothing flashy but solid and always in control. Every player working hard for each other, Beni just supreme. Top o the league and why no stay there til the end o the season. Srzly, this squad can do it.”

@barrett_steve: "Great result and that was a good test today. Motherwell look a decent side to be honest. Hopefully injury to Halkett is not serious and the wee tweak that Smith seemed to pick up is nothing to worry about.”

@_jameshardie: "Some very good football.. big game at ibrox. Please don’t do the usual Glasgow set up.”

@BertSimmins: "Beni can have my babies. I don't care about the technicalities. We'll work something out! God, what a signing.”

@RonCashman: "And, with average luck, Hearts can win the whole thing. They ooze class; the Real Deal, without a shadow of doubt.”

@Trisha_the_doc: "An excellent afternoon at Tynecastle. Some “interesting” decisions from the referee, but a good result, and a shared Twix at half time too. Top of the league, by the way, for my friends outwit Scotland who maybe don’t follow the SPL.”

@bw17_: "Fantastic start to the season, squad depth, I’m getting proved wrong week on week, best thing for me is this squad is so likeable with loads of characters.”

@ginGERman87: "We let them into it far too much second half but proud of this group of @JamTarts players. Michael Smith striding forward, everyone playing tidy passes along the ground, taking chances, exploiting space and fighting for every ball. Belief in themselves and each other.”

@adamtkendo: "Say it louder for those at the back! Heart of Midlothian Football Club.”

@TynieDevil: "Toughest game so far for us, hard fought but deserved 3 pts. Mon the JTs.”

@Cammystanton11: "I have never loved a hearts player quite like @cammy_devlin, he’s here to stay for good.”

@PantsS***on: "Suspect [Woodburn] is one of those EPL hype players who won’t come to much. Happy to be proven wrong. Think Ginnelly, GMS or Gnando would have offered more.”

@Matthew_aliT: "Mind hearts fans where saying Michael Smith is finished?”

