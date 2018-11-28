Hearts captain Christophe Berra makes return in win over Linlithgow Rose

Captain Christophe Berra played his first match in almost four months as Hearts beat Linlithgow Rose 2-0 in a friendly at Prestonfield.

Berra played the first half of the game which marked the opening of the East of Scotland League club’s new floodlights.

The 33-year-old tore his hamstring playing against Celtic in August and was expected to miss six months of action. However, following a remarkable recovery, he resumed full training last week three months ahead of schedule.

Tynecastle manager Craig Levein wanted Berra to get 45 minutes under his belt against Rose and will now decide whether his skipper is ready to return to the first team when they host Rangers in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Sunday.

A Hearts team featuring first-team players Danny Amankwaa, Jake Mulraney and Anthony McDonald won the match courtesy of Craig Wighton’s first-half double.