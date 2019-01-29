Hearts captain Christophe Berra signs new contract

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has signed a new contract until 2021, the club have announced.

The official club Twitter account broke the news as an early ‘birthday present’ for the soon-to-be 34-year-old.

The new deal is a one-year extension on the length of contract he signed after coming back to Tynecastle from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2017.

Berra has excelled at the heart of the defence since his return, winning both players’ and fans’ player of the year award at the end of last season.

Despite tearing a hamstring in August, Berra returned two months ahead of schedule in early December and has continued to be a dominant figure in Craig Levein’s side.

Hearts' Christophe Berra will turn 34 on Thursday. Picture: SNS

A product of the club’s youth system, the defender was a member of the 2006 Scottish Cup winning squad and was handed the captain’s armband while still in his early 20s.

He would leave for Wolves in January 2009 for a fee of around £2.5 million and spend seven years south of the border.