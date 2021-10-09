Hearts captain Craig Gordon the only choice for Scotland goalkeeper against Israel

Robbie Neilson has praised Hearts keeper Craig Gordon.

National coach Steve Clarke is expected to stick with the Tynecastle captain as No.1 for the double header against Israel and the Faroe Islands, both pivotal ties in the quest to secure a play-off for Qatar 2022.

Gordon regained the goalkeeping position last month after previous first-choice David Marshall fell out of favour at club level with Derby County. The 38-year-old kept clean sheets in victories over Moldova in Glasgow and Austria in Vienna.

Neilson plans to take in today’s match and feels comfortable knowing his goalkeeper should be the last line of defence for the Scots. “I'm going to the game against Israel and hopefully he plays. If there is one guy you want in between the posts for Scotland, it's Craig,” he told the Evening News.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Craig has been in really good form for us recently. He made a big save at a crucial time from Kaiyne Woolery against Motherwell last week. We missed a penalty at 2-0, which gives them a lift and they go straight up the park.

“Craig made a brilliant save to stop Woolery's shot and that was the minute that won us the game. If we score the penalty and go 3-0 up, it's game over. If Motherwell go up the park and score with that chance, it's a different matter. Craig makes key saves in key moments.”