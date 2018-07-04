Hearts-Celtic clash moved for live TV coverage

Hearts’ first home Premiership match of the season has been moved for live TV coverage.
Craig Levein’s side will host champions Celtic at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 11 in a game to be broadcast by Sky Sports.
The Jam Tarts open their league campaign seven days earlier with a trip to Hamilton.
The SPFL today confirmed two other matches to be shown by Sky, Rangers’ trips to Aberdeen on Sunday, August 5 (1pm kick-off) and the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on Sunday, September 2 (12.00).
Rangers’ clash with Motherwell at Fir Park will be played on Sunday, August 26 with a 12.15pm kick-off. The match will be shown live on BT Sport.