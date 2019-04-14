Hearts-Celtic final confirmed after holders defeat Aberdeen

Hearts will face Celtic in next month’s William Hill Scottish Cup final after the holders booked their spot in the Hampden showpiece with a 3-0 win over Aberdeen.

The Jambos had already secured their berth in the May 25 tie 24 hours earlier after defeating Inverness 3-0 and Neil Lennon’s men will be their opponents after an emphatic victory over the Dons.

Goals from James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard and Tom Rogic settled the other semi-final at Hampden, with Aberdeen reduced to nine men following red cards for Dom Ball and Lewis Ferguson.

It will be the first time that Hearts and Celtic have met in the Scottish Cup final since 1956, when a double from Ian Crawford and a goal from Alfie Conn gave the Tynecastle outfit a 3-1 triumph in front of an 132,840 crowd.

Former Hibs manager Lennon will be aiming to guide Celtic to a “treble treble”, while Hearts boss Craig Levein will hope to land the Capital club their first major trophy since defeating Hibs 5-1 in the 2012 Scottish Cup final.

Hearts have defeated Celtic this season when Kyle Lafferty scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Tynecastle in August. However, Celtic have won the other two encounters in the league – a 5-0 win at Celtic Park and a 2-1 triumph at Tynecastle. The two teams are also due to meet on the final day of the league season in a match that will be a dress rehearsal six days before the final.

The Scottish Cup fonal on May 25 at Hampden Park will kick off at 3pm and will be screened live on BBC Scotland and Premier Sport. Ticket allocations and details will be announced in due course.