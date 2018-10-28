Hearts-Celtic semi-final is second largest football attendance in Edinburgh

Have your say

The Betfred Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic at BT Murrayfield attracted the second-biggest crowd at a football match held in Edinburgh.

The official attendance for the match, which Celtic won 3-0, clocked up a crowd of 61,161.

The number surpasses the 60,050 that watched Hibs play Rangers at Easter Road in 1957, but falls short of the record set in 1950 when 65,860 people watched Hibs play Hearts, again at Easter Road.

Murrayfield’s official capacity is 67,144 but segregation will have reduced the potential capacity for the league cup semi-final.