Hearts complete loan signing of Steven Naismith

Hearts have completed the signing of Scotland striker Steven Naismith on loan from Norwich City.

The 31-year-old will make his debut in maroon this Sunday when Hibs visit Tynecastle Park in the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Naismith arrived in Edinburgh on Thursday to complete the paperwork on a loan agreement until the end of the season. He will now be pitched into the white-hot environment of an Edinburgh derby.

Naismith hasn’t played since August due to injury and had fallen out of favour at Norwich. He was keen to move back to Scotland, where he initially made his name with Kilmarnock and Rangers.

After signing left-back Demetri Mitchell on loan from Manchester United last week, Naismith’s capture adds both experience and a goal threat to the Hearts forward line.

“It’s a bit of a coup to bring somebody in of Steven’s quality, not just in a footballing sense but as a person as well,” said manager Craig Levein, who worked with the player during his time in charge of the Scotland national team.

“It’s much in keeping with the senior players we have here already, the likes of Don Cowie, Christophe Berra and Aaron Hughes.

“I think he’ll be a huge player in the dressing-room and a great example to the rest of the team. On top of that, he’s a fantastically talented football player.

“He’ll bring a bit of nous, experience, energy and enthusiasm – which he has in abundance. He’s also got goalscoring ability.”