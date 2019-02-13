Hearts condemn alleged racial abuse of their players

Hearts today condemned alleged racial abuse aimed at Demetri Mitchell and Uche Ikpeazu during Sunday's Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot.

Police are working with Hearts and Auchinleck officials to identify visiting fans believed to have verbally abused Mitchell and Ikpeazu from Tynecastle Park's Roseburn Stand.

The Edinburgh club praised the conduct of the vast majority of Talbot supporters but insisted racism cannot be tolerated in Scottish football.

"There is no place for this type of anti-social behaviour at Tynecastle Park," said a Hearts spokesperson. "We will co-operate fully with the police and Auchinleck Talbot to help them identify those responsible.

"The minority cannot be allowed to ruin the footballing experience for the majority. Heart of Midlothian welcomed over 1800 Auchinleck Talbot supporters to Tynecastle on Sunday, the vast number of whom were there to enjoy their day and indeed did so, behaving in a totally appropriate manner."