Hearts confirm loan signing of Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy

Hearts have confirmed their second new arrival of the day with Leeds United centre-back Conor Shaughnessy completing a loan move to Tynecastle Park.

He follows David Vanecek, the Czech striker who finalised his move on an 18-month contract this morning. Shaughnessy replaces his Republic of Ireland Under-21 colleague Jimmy Dunne in Edinburgh after the centre-back returned to parent club Burnley.

Shaughnessy, 22, is on loan at Hearts until the end of the season and will travel with them to Spain on Tuesday for a winter training camp.

He arrives to provide cover with John Souttar recovering from injury and Clevid Dikamona recently sidelined by a thigh knock.