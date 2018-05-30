Hearts confirm pre-season friendlies against Arbroath and Dumbarton

Hearts have announced pre-season friendlies at Arbroath and Dumbarton as their summer schedule continues to take shape.

A friendly against Queen of the South at Palmerston Park has already been arranged for Wednesday, July 11. Added to that date are a trip to Dumbarton on Saturday, July 7 (3pm kick-off), and a meeting with Arbroath at Gayfield on Tuesday, July 3 (7.30pm).

Manager Craig Levein confirmed to the Evening News earlier this week that his team would stay in Scotland for pre-season after cancelling a proposed tour to Germany.

Hearts players are due to report to Riccarton to resume training on June 21 before beginning their Betfred League Cup campaign on July 14.