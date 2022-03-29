Picture: SNS

Hearts contracts: When each and every player's deal will expire after raft of mid-season extensions

How long does every member of the Tynecastle playing staff have left on their deal?

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:57 pm

We’re coming to the business end of the season where matters aren’t just ramped up on the park but off the field as well. Players are coming to the end of their contracts and clubs have to work overtime to either get them signed up to new ones or peruse the transfer market to find improvements or adequate replacements.

Let’s have a look at the current state of things regarding the squad in Gorgie. How many players could be on their way out this summer and how many first-teamers are there on expiring deals that fans would like to stay?

1. Craig Gordon

The captain's contract expires in the summer of 2024 after he signed a new deal on December 31.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2. Ross Stewart

Expires summer of 2023.

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3. Alex Cochrane

Loan agreement from Brighton expires summer of 2022, where his contract all expires.

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

4. Toby Sibbick

Expires summer of 2025 after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal when he joined in January.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Tynecastle
