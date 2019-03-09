Hearts' Craig Levein pleased to win without playing well and hits out at Uche Ikpeazu treatment

Hearts manager Craig Levein hailed his players' resilience after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Dundee in the Premiership.



Sean Clare's 15th-minute strike settled an ugly match at Dens Park which was spoiled by inclement weather conditions. The result, however, moved Hearts level with fourth-placed Kilmarnock as the race for the Europa League spots intensify.

"I said to the players after the game that when we arrived, it was very windy and the weather changed numerous times during the game," said Levein.



"The pitch was bumpy and it was never going to be a classic, so we had to have the mindset that if the game became scrappy and bitty, then we would have to do well in those situations to enable us to win the game. It pleased me that we didn't play particularly well and we won.



Levein also expressed his displeasure at Uche Ikpeazu not winning fouls. The hulking striker was a handful for Dundee in the first period, but often felt the wrath of referee Nick Walsh.



"I keep saying after every game [that he is getting fouled]," lamented Levein. "There was one at the end when there were three players on him and he still doesn't get a free-kick. I don't understand it - I don't get how if you are stronger than somebody then you are penalised for it. He seems to get fouls against him for things that I can't fathom."