Hearts cult hero David Milinkovic fights for Hull career after turning up late

Former Hearts winger David Milinkovic has been thrown a lifeline by Hull City manager Nigel Adkins after his career with the Tigers was left hanging in the balance.

Milinkovic, who became a cult hero at Tynecastle last season after a season-long loan from Genoa, joined the Humberside club on a three-year deal last summer. However, the Franco-Serbian player has yet to make a start, appearing four times from the bench.

The 24-year-old compounded the matter on Tuesday night when he was due to be listed a substitute for Hull’s match against Norwich City, but he turned up to K-COM Stadium late and was subsequently removed from the squad.

Reports in the local press in Hull suggested that Milinkovic had blown his chance with the club, but Adkins revealed that player can still revive his fortunes.

Speaking about Milinkovic in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game away at QPR, Adkins said: “He’s back amongst the squad and he’s in contention. David has been working hard enough of late to put him back in and around the squad. We are trying to work hard and we have standards. Of late he is working harder.”

Asked if he turned up late on Tuesday, Adkins added: “Time keeping is a big part of our discipline. It makes you a more reliable person. He was late, but these are things that we deal with amongst our group.

“Let’s make this clear. He has joined our football club and it has been a challenge for him.”

Milinkovic played 26 times last season for Hearts and scored six goals, including two in a 4-0 win over Celtic. He appeared set to join the Jambos permanently in June after they agreed a fee with Genoa, but the club pulled the plug on the deal after both parties failed to agree terms.