Hearts cup hero Danny Grainger wins League 2 player of the month award

Former Hearts defender Danny Grainger has been named the League Two Player of the Month for December.

The Carlisle United captain scored three goals and registered an assist, and kept two clean sheets in the Blues’ four matches last month.

Danny Grainger has been in fine form for Carlisle. Picture: Getty Images

Grainger, who scored a penalty in Hearts’ memorable 5-1 Scottish Cup final win over rivals Hibs in 2012, told Carlisle’s website: “I’m obviously delighted to get the award. “It’s a Player of the Month award, but it’s down to the way the team have been playing lately which has given us all a bit of recognition.

“It’s nice to get the personal recognition, but it’s definitely one for the team. There could have been four or five of us up for this award because everybody has been playing well.”

The 32-year-old scored two trademark free-kicks against Colchester and Oldham, and converted a spot-kick against the Latics for his three strikes.

Grainger continued: “To win the Goal of the Month award then the Player of the Month award in successive months is nice, but I’d trade them all in to make sure we’re at the top end of the league come the end of the season.”