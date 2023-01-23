Hearts debrief: The Toby Sibbick derby, lethal Lawrence Shankland, the Stephen Kingsley substitution
A look back at yesterday’s match at Easter Road as Hearts ran out 3-0 derby winners for the second time in succession.
Player of the match
“HE TURNED THE HIBEES DOWN… DOWN, DOWN, DOWN...”
Toby Sibbick. There were other impressive contenders in the Hearts defence. Zander Clark confidently dealt with every Hibs shot, James Hill excelled again, Kye Rowles was the strongest man in maroon in the first half, Stephen Kingsley helped shore things up, but none of them could ultimately hold a candle to Sibbick’s display. Aside from giving away a free-kick on the edge of the area he had a strong first half, which he then managed to improve upon significantly in the second period. He repelled everything that came into his vicinity, showed poise in possession, almost scored an incredible third with a terrific run, and ultimately managed to do it anyway to cap off a tremendous display.
Defining moment
Despite the 3-0 scoreline Hearts made hard work of things. They were too direct in the first half as they seemed to only be looking for long diagonals or balls in behind. They improved in terms of distribution following the restart but dropped deeper. However, when Lawrence Shankland rifled in an excellent finish for his 20th goal of the season you just knew this one was over.
Ref watch
Don Robertson had the cards out early in this one. It was perhaps the wrong marker to set as he ultimately flashed what looked to be a very soft second yellow to Lawrence Shankland, which means Hearts’ top goalscorer will miss the next round. There were a couple of occasions where VAR checked incidents in the Hearts penalty box but none of them led to a review from the match official.
Benefit of hindsight
It’s hard to be too critical when Robbie Neilson picked the same team which won 5-0 in midweek and ultimately got the job done here. The Hearts boss also made the right substitutions at the right times, particularly the introduction of Kingsley to nullify Elie Youan.
Moment you may have missed
Sibbick repeated the celebration – facing the Hibs support and sticking his fingers in his ears – he performed at Tynecastle earlier this month before his goal was ruled out for offside.