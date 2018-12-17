Hearts defeat Rangers in Reserve League clash at Oriam

Have your say

Euan Henderson scored a late winner as Hearts beat Rangers 2-1 in a SPFL Reserve League clash at Oriam.

Defender Jamie Brandon played 73 minutes of the match as he continued his comeback from a serious knee injury while Bobby Burns – currently on loan at Livingston – and Harry Cochrane lined up in midfield.

Hearts also handed starts to Jake Mulraney and goalkeeper Colin Doyle. The Irish internationalist – yet to make a first-team appearance for the Tynecastle outfit – made some crucial saves in the second half.

The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Mulraney was fouled inches outside the box. Cochrane whipped in the free-kick low and hard and Harris O’Connor turned the ball into his own net.

Rangers went close after the break when Hearts defender Alex Petkov’s header looked set to loop over his own keeper but Doyle claimed the ball.

Rangers grabbed an equaliser just before the hour mark, a low cross from O’Connor stabbed home by Andy Dallas.

Doyle then made two fine saves as Rangers piled on the pressure but Hearts snatched the points with ten minutes remaining.

Lewis Moore skipped past a few challenges before producing a brilliant pass for fellow substitute Henderson, who fired past McAdams with his left foot.

Hearts: Doyle, Brandon (Logan 73), Petkov, Hamilton, Hickey, Ritchie, Cochrane (Smith 60), Mulraney (Moore 70), Burns, McDonald, Currie (Henderson 60). Subs: Mason, Gajda.

Rangers: McAdams, O’Connor, Patterson, Katic (McClelland 61), Finlayson, Palmer, Rossiter (Williamson 61), Kelly, Maxwell, Dallas, McPake. Subs: Yates, Balde, Budinauckas.