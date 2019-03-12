Hearts defender Aaron Hughes called up to Northern Ireland squad

Hearts defender Aaron Hughes has been included in the Northern Ireland squad for their games against Estonia and Belarus.

Hearts defender Aaron Hughes. Picture: SNS

Michael O’Neill has included the veteran centre-back despite him not featuring for his club since the 5-0 defeat to Livingston in mid-December.

The 39-year-old is one of seven SPFL players included for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header.

He joins Rangers trio Gareth McAuley, Steven Davis and Kyle Lafferty in the squad. There’s also a place for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, Aberdeen playmaker Niall McGinn and Partick Thistle’s on loan Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

