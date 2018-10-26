Hearts defender John Souttar posts Instagram message after undergoing surgery

John Souttar has successfully undergone surgery on his hip injury at a London hospital.

The Hearts defender was ruled out for five months last week, with what manager Craig Levein described as a “tear in the lining of the hip joint”, leaving the Tynecastle side without both first-choice centre backs, after Christophe Berra picked up a serious hamstring injury in the Jambos’ 1-0 win over Celtic in August, keeping him out for several months.

The 22-year-old landed awkwardly and felt something in his hip while playing for Scotland against Israel in Haifa on UEFA Nations League duty, and further investigation by the Hearts medical team revealed the former Dundee United man had torn the lining in the joint.

Souttar’s lengthy lay-off was confirmed on the same day striker Uche Ikpeazu was ruled out for a similar length of time with a foot injury.

The Scotland international hinted that he’ll be watching on from the stand at BT Murrayfield on Sunday to back his team mates as they look to defeat Celtic and progress to the Betfred Cup final.

Underneath a picture of himself giving the thumbs-up from his hopsital bed, Souttar wrote: “Delighted that’s the hardest part over and the operation was a success. “Thanks for all the kind messages and I’ll do whatever I can to be back playing as soon as possible again. “Really looking forward to Sunday now to watch the boys hopefully progress into a final. Everyone involved and connected to this amazing club deserves that.

“Thanks again.”

Souttar has already been through one lengthy stint on the sidelines after missing the second half of the 2016/17 season with a nasty Achilles injury.