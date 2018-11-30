Hearts don’t like us and we don’t like them, says Rangers star

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has stoked the fire ahead of their visit to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Sunday.

Rangers' Connor Goldson has claimed that there is a mutual dislike between Hearts and Rangers. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The English centre-back claimed that their is a mutual dislike between both sides with Rangers travelling to the capital for the first time this season to face Craig Levein’s side.

Hearts can join Celtic on 26 points at the top of the table with their first win since 23 October when they defeated Dundee, while Rangers are capable of taking a one point lead at the summit of they were to emerge victorious.

Goldson said: “I’ve heard Tynecastle is one of the best atmospheres in the country. There is nothing better than winning away, making the home fans quiet and hearing our fans.

“This is a proper away game with a team that don’t like Rangers, we don’t like them and we go there for three points.”

The Ibrox side have not won at Tynecastle since 2012 - last season’s victory coming at Murrayfield - yet manager Steven Gerrard is relishing trip to EH11 and experiencing Tynecastle Park as a manger having previously sat in the stands.

“Tynecastle is a great setup,” he said. “I don’t mind being close to the fans and getting banter from the terracing.

“Craig has a very well organised team who are physical and they will be desperate to get a good result.

“The narrow pitch is the same for both teams, it’s big enough for us to go there and play our match and it is no excuse for us.”

