Hearts draw with Ayr United in friendly with Liam Boyce on the scoresheet

Liam Boyce was on the score sheet as Hearts drew with Ayr United. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

In the first of two games in consecutive days, Robbie Neilson fielded a strong XI with Michael Smith, John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Aaron McEneff, Gary Mackay-Steven and Boyce all starting.

Hearts created a number of openings in the first half.

Mackay-Steven was a constant thorn in the side of Ayr United. He created openings for Halkett and Jamie Walker before going close himself after linking with Boyce.

With the game nearing half-time Walker nearly opened the scoring only to see an effort hit the crossbar.

The pressure continued after the interval with Boyce seeing an effort to go wide.

But after comfortable victories over Linlithgow Rose, Civil Service Strollers and Spartans it looked like Hearts were heading for defeat when Michael Moffat headed Ayr in front with ten minutes left.