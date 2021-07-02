Hearts draw with Ayr United in friendly with Liam Boyce on the scoresheet
A Liam Boyce goal ensured Hearts kept their unbeaten pre-season record intact in a friendly clash with Ayr United.
In the first of two games in consecutive days, Robbie Neilson fielded a strong XI with Michael Smith, John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Aaron McEneff, Gary Mackay-Steven and Boyce all starting.
Hearts created a number of openings in the first half.
Mackay-Steven was a constant thorn in the side of Ayr United. He created openings for Halkett and Jamie Walker before going close himself after linking with Boyce.
With the game nearing half-time Walker nearly opened the scoring only to see an effort hit the crossbar.
The pressure continued after the interval with Boyce seeing an effort to go wide.
But after comfortable victories over Linlithgow Rose, Civil Service Strollers and Spartans it looked like Hearts were heading for defeat when Michael Moffat headed Ayr in front with ten minutes left.
The lead lasted barely two minutes with Smith’s cross finding Boyce to head the side level.