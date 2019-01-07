Hearts duo return to Tynecastle as season-long loans are cut short

Hearts duo Ryan Edwards and Bobby Burns have returned to the Tynecastle club early from their season-loan deals with St Mirren and Livingston respectively.

Both midfielders were signed last summer as part of manager Craig Levein’s overhaul of his squad, but were soon farmed out to other Scottish Premiership sides to get first-team football.

Australian Edwards has played 13 times for the St Mirren, but has been sent back to Hearts early as current Buddies boss Oran Kearney starts to dismantle the group assembled by his predecessor Alan Stubbs.

Burns has played eight times for Livingston this season and earned a call-up for the Northern Ireland senior squad in November on the back of some good form for the Lions.