Hearts' predicted starting XI against Aberdeen - with a switch up front

Robbie Neilson’s men stopped the rot with a victory away to St Mirren on Saturday, ending a run of last straight league defeats.
They look to build on the Paisley result against an Aberdeen side who have drawn their last three games 1-1 and haven’t won in the league this year.
Their only victory came over Edinburgh City in the Scottish Cup, which explains why Jim Goodwin has succeeded Stephen Glass as manager.
1. GK - Craig Gordon
The captain will start between the sticks.

2. RB - Nathaniel Atkinson
With no Michael Smith, the Aussie will start at right back but will push forward when Hearts are in possession

3. CB - John Souttar
Souttar will play on the right side of Halkett and in a back four that could become a three when on the attack, with Atkinson moving further forward

4. CB - Craig Halkett
The defender is back to the heart of the defence. Will start alongside Souttar in a four when defending and as the central man of three when Hearts attack
