Hearts' expected starting XI for Hibs clash - with one predicted change for Edinburgh derby

Hearts go into Saturday’s Edinburgh derby looking to finally put one over on rivals Hibs this season and take another step towards, and perhaps even sealing, a third-place finish this campaign.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 8th April 2022, 5:39 pm

They’ll also be looking to further damage the already fragile psyche of the Hibs players and support ahead of next week’s huge match between the sides at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Head coach Robbie Neilson doesn’t have a full squad to pick from with Beni Baningime out for the season of the campaign, while he’ll also be missing John Souttar, Michael Smith and Cammy Devlin for the league clash.

Nathaniel Atkinson does return to the squad after being rested last week following international duty, while Gary Mackay-Steven has recovered from a broken hand.

Here’s how we think Hearts will line up...

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The captain will be looking for his third clean sheet against Hibs this season.

2. DR - Nathaniel Atkinson

The Australian is expected to return to the starting XI after missing last week's 1-1 draw with Ross County.

3. DL - Alex Cochrane

The Brighton loanee could drop out if Andy Halliday is moved into defence with another midfielder starting alongside Haring, but we don't expect that to be the case.

4. DC - Craig Halkett

Missed the last derby through injury and will be raring to go for this one.

