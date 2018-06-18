Hearts eye move for Austrian centre-back

Have your say

Austrian centre-back Peter Haring is ready to become Hearts' ninth summer signing thanks to a release clause in his contract.

Haring's deal at the Austrian second division club SV Ried runs until 2019 but includes a clause allowing him to leave after they failed to secure promotion. Hearts are interested in bringing him to Scotland, according to reports in Austria.

Manager Craig Levein wants to add a central defender to his squad after signing Zdenek Zlamal, Be Garuccio, Bobby Burns, Olly Lee, Ryan Edwards, Jake Mulraney, Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean.

Haring's market value is around £300,000. He previously played for Austria Lustenau, Rapid Vienna, Baumgarten, Schattendorf and Siegendorf