Hearts eye up move for Czech striker David Vanecek

Hearts hope to further reinforce their attack by signing the giant Czech forward David Vanecek. Tynecastle officials have shown interest in the 6ft 4in Teplice striker, whose contract expires at the end of December.

Vanecek, 27, is entitled to discuss a pre-contract agreement with other clubs next month. Hearts would be interested in an immediate transfer to bring him to Edinburgh this summer. Failing that, they could move to secure him on a deal for January.

They have already added Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean to a forward line led by last season’s top goalscorer, Kyle Lafferty. Manager Craig Levein is also involved in ongoing talks about the possible return of last season’s Norwich City loanee Steven Naismith.

Vanecek would be provide another option but Hearts face strong competition for his signature from Czech side Sigma Olomouc.

After ten goals for Teplice last season, Vanecek’s stock is high in his homeland. Teplice finished ninth in the 16-team Czech First League and are resigned to losing their striker.

He could face a decision over whether to stay in his native league and help Sigma in their forthcoming Europa League campaign, or explore the possibility of moving to Scotland.