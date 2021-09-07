Hearts fan survey: Have your say on new signings, John Souttar contract situation and season ambitions

Hearts enjoyed a relatively relaxed end to the transfer window having conducted most of their business in advance.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 5:22 pm

The completion of Cameron Devlin's move from Newcastle Jets on deadline day made it seven new arrivals at Tynecastle, but work to bolster the squad continued resulting in the capture of free agent Barrie McKay bumping that figure up to eight in total.

Josh Ginnelly, Ross Stewart, Beni Baningime, McKay and Devlin all signed permanent contracts, with Alex Cochrane, Ben Woodburn and Taylor Moore joining on loan.

Click here to take part and have your say in our EEN Hearts Survey

Departures included the likes of Christophe Berra, Aidy White, Elliot Frear and Andy Irving while Loic Damour, Mihai Popescu, Jordan Roberts and Euan Henderson have all gone out on loan. Steven Naismith retired to a coaching role.

Robbie Neilson declared himself happy with his summer wheeling and dealing, but what do you make of the business done by Hearts this season? Is the squad strong enough to have a successful campaign in the league and challenge for silverware in the cup competitions?

We want your views on those key topics and much more.

We will be running the survey until Friday and publishing the results in full.

