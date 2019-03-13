Hearts fan who first saw team play 80 years ago dies at Tynecastle Park

TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘legendary’ Hearts fan who passed away before last night’s Scottish Cup clash against Partick Thistle.

It is understood the man, who has not yet been named, required urgent medical treatment before kick-off as supporters entered Tynecastle.

Paramedics rushed to the turnstiles in front of the Wheatfield Stand to perform CPR treatment, but the man could not be revived and passed away shortly after.

Fans have since posted heartfelt messages of condolence online describing the deceased as an ‘absolute legend’, a ‘very upstanding man’ and a ‘real family man’.

His family wrote: “The Jambo in question was our father who saw his first Hearts game at the age [of] five in 1939.

“Despite a valiant struggle he lost his fight for life just after 9pm last night.

“My brothers and I would like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to all the paramedics, St Andrew’s ambulance staff, stewards and members of the public who came to his assistance and tried desperately to revive him.

“Many thanks also to the Hearts family for all your messages of condolence and support.”

