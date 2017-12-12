Hearts fans brave cold to queue for Hibs cup clash tickets

Hearts fans braved the cold this morning to queue for tickets to next month’s William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round clash with Capital rivals Hibs.

Briefs went on sale to season-ticket holders at 9am this morning for the match which takes place at Tynecastle on Sunday, January 21 with a 2.05pm kick-off. Hearts will make an announcement regarding a public sale at a later date.

The match will be televised on Sky Sports, with the fixture marking the third consecutive year the two rivals have faced each other in the Scottish Cup, Hibs prevailing after a replay in each of the last two ties.

Ticket-sale details for visiting supporters will be announced by Hibs in due course.

The Capital clubs will meet at Tynecastle before the cup clash, with the teams going head-to-head in the league on Wednesday, December 27.

Hibs announced today that away tickets for that match have sold out online and over the phone.

A further 400 tickets will go on sale in person at the Hibernian Ticket Office on Wednesday, December 13 at 10am.

Tickets are restricted to one per client reference number, maximum of ten per transaction.

Fans who have purchased a ticket online will not be able to purchase a second ticket in person.