Hearts fans query a couple of selections as supporters react to 'defensive' team to face Dundee United

Ben Woodburn will make his full Hearts debut against Dundee United. Picture: SNS

Here’s what the fans thought of it on social media:

@Fab809_: “4231 with GMS Woodburn and Ginnelly behind Boycie would make a bit more sense but aye, let's get this done!”

@ayhutton: "Midfield of Haring & Beni should allow 4 outright attacking players (Boyce, GMS, Woodburn & Ginnelly).”

@Deanmillar17: "Gino instead of GMS imo.”

@GraemeMcV: “Squad taking shape. Look forward to see how Woodburn does.”

@AlHearts777: "I think we are a better team when Gino plays but tell you what. Our bench is starting to look very strong. Players that can change games.”

@Colinzeal83: "Still 7 defensive players in that team.”

@keifrb: "Smith needs 'a rest'. Would like to see McEneff given a shot at RWB.”

@kirkgunn3: "Why do we insist on playing 3 holding midfielders.”

@Ryan0Wall: "There’s a star man in maroon and white his name is Benny Woodburn and he’s f****** dynamite.”

