Hearts fans query a couple of selections as supporters react to 'defensive' team to face Dundee United
Robbie Neilson has named his Hearts side to face Dundee United at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership.
Here’s what the fans thought of it on social media:
@Fab809_: “4231 with GMS Woodburn and Ginnelly behind Boycie would make a bit more sense but aye, let's get this done!”
@ayhutton: "Midfield of Haring & Beni should allow 4 outright attacking players (Boyce, GMS, Woodburn & Ginnelly).”
@Deanmillar17: "Gino instead of GMS imo.”
@GraemeMcV: “Squad taking shape. Look forward to see how Woodburn does.”
@AlHearts777: "I think we are a better team when Gino plays but tell you what. Our bench is starting to look very strong. Players that can change games.”
@Colinzeal83: "Still 7 defensive players in that team.”
@keifrb: "Smith needs 'a rest'. Would like to see McEneff given a shot at RWB.”
@kirkgunn3: "Why do we insist on playing 3 holding midfielders.”
@Ryan0Wall: "There’s a star man in maroon and white his name is Benny Woodburn and he’s f****** dynamite.”