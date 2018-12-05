Hearts fans rage at referee after 2-2 draw at St Johnstone

Hearts fans react on social media after a 2-2 draw at McDiarmid Park - another match where a controversial refereeing decision cost the Jambos.

@pauloneil1874: “I’m sure Dallas will be heavily punished from the SFA for his mistake tonight...”

@lawrencebroadie: “It really, really hasn’t been Andrew Dallas’ week. Another abysmal decision. The replay is utterly damning.”

@iross1990: “Hope Hearts and Levein take this on further. Been a joke so far.”

@Trotski16: “Another masterclass by the **** in black tonight. Why do we pay good Money to watch these ****s ruin game after game. Disgusting.”

@lauriedunsire: “Jesus. Andrew Dallas has somehow managed to top his howler on Sunday with a bizarre penalty call at McDiarmid. Very frustrating after Hearts got themselves in a winning position at a very tough venue, against an in form side. Dreadful refereeing.”

@RobertBoyd01: “Another 2 points lost because of poor refereeing. SFA need to act on this and not hide.”

@scotcraig1983: “Just seen it and it’s a disgrace. Haring bout 2 yards away from the player and he falls after jumping and the ref awards a pen.”

@Denington: “I’d 100% back Levein bringing the players off the park and into the dressing room. Any punishment that came our way I couldn’t care less about, if we don’t stand up for ourselves then we deserve it.”

@kelseyhowie: “Levein is so fizzing he’s not even talking about it.”

@graha1874: “Delighted to see Arnaud Djoum get his goal. He’s taken a fare bit of criticism, particularly from those around me in the Gorgie Stand, but he gives everything and is nearly always played out of position. Loads of time for him #ScottishFitbaw.”

@McIverTheMark: “Was never a penalty but the fact we got away with a point is ridiculous. We were absolutely diabolical: I remember two chances in the second half for us. Bozanic, Haring and Djoum the only decent players. No creativity, no desire - nothing.”